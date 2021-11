Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been hailed as a new way for users to lend, borrow and save while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and government regulations. DeFi is built on the premise that the technology will potentially eliminate financial middlemen by utilizing smart contracts to run code that governs the rules between two counterparties. Backers of the technology say DeFi offers cheaper and more efficient access to financial services.

