Premier League clubs should pay a transfer “stamp duty” to support the English pyramid, the fan-led review of football governance has recommended.The wide-ranging review commissioned by the government has, as expected, called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF).It says this should be created via an Act of Parliament to ensure the financial sustainability of the men’s professional game.The review has also recommended the granting of “golden share” veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions, moving stadium or changing club colours.However, arguably the most surprising and eye-catching...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO