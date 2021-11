Crypto exchange eToro released a statement indicating that it is limiting support for Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) positions and discontinuing staking for its U.S. customers. Starting Dec 26, 2021, U.S. users on the eToro platform will not be able to open new positions on ADA or TRX, and staking for both assets is set to cease by Dec 31, 2021. The plans were made public on Nov 23, 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO