ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sv5y_0d2iojr600

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned a shadowy Russian company with connections to the Kremlin not to interfere in efforts aimed at restoring democracy in the West African nation of Mali.

As he wrapped up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa that was dominated by crises across the continent, Blinken said it would be “unfortunate” if the Wagner Group became active in Mali, where there are internationally backed plans to have a democratically elected government in place by April.

Mali “remains a linchpin for future stability in the Sahel and we have deep concerns about that stability and deep concerns about the extremism and terrorism that is spreading tentacles in the region,” Blinken said at news conference with Senegal's foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall. West Africa’s Sahel region is the vast area south of the Sahara Desert where extremist groups are fighting for control.

“It would be especially unfortunate if outside actors engage in making things even more difficult and more complicated,” he said. Blinken said he was speaking particularly of the Wagner Group, which has deployed mercenaries to Syria, the Central African Republic and Libya, drawing protests from the West and others.

The Wagner Group, owned by a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been accused by Western governments and U.N. experts of human rights abuses in the Central African Republic and involvement in the conflict in Libya.

France and Germany have objected to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Mali, and the European Union said this past week that it would consider sanctions against anyone interfering in Mali's democratic transition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in Mali because it was invited by the transitional government, and he has insisted the Russian government is not involved.

Blinken, who has also been pressing while in Africa for an end to crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, said the United States was ready to restore aid to Mali that was suspended after a military coup .

“This is ultimately about the people of Mali and their aspirations for peace, their aspirations for development and respect for human rights," he said. “We look forward to taking the next steps to resume the full array of assistance as soon as the democratically elected government has taken office.”

Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

In June, Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government after carrying out his second coup in nine months. Mali faces increasing international isolation over the junta’s power grab. Elections are due to be held in February, but the EU fears they will be delayed.

In Dakar, Blinken was pushing American-built infrastructure projects, including an initiative to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Senegal, a first for Africa. He also promoted sustainable development, women’s empowerment and other human rights initiatives to bolster faltering democracies.

In meetings with female entrepreneurs and executives from U.S.-based multinational companies, Blinken extolled the benefits of boosting women's roles in economies and of buying American. In a jab at China, with which the U.S. competes for lucrative business, he noted that America invests “without saddling the country with a debt that it cannot handle.”

“The effects are going to be felt inside of Senegal, improving infrastructure, creating jobs and reinforcing public safety and climate resilience,” he said as he witnessed the signing of four road, traffic management and other deals between Senegal and U.S. firms worth about $1 billion.

The investment, he said, shows “our shared values of democracy, transparency and rule of law as well as innovation.”

In less than two weeks Senegal will host a major China-Africa trade and investment forum, underscoring Beijing's interest in increasing the scope of its influence on the continent. U.S.-China competition in Africa has been a major underlying theme of Blinken's trip, although he has tried to downplay it.

“Our purpose is not to make our partners choose, it is to give them choices,” he said. "And when people have choices, they usually make the right one.”

Tall Sall, the foreign minister who will play a major role in the forum, thanked Blinken for his comments.

“We have a diplomacy of sovereignty from which we do not exclude anyone," she said. “There is not only one choice. We have many choices.”

As he does in France and other French-speaking countries, Blinken spoke extensively in French at his public appearances, including with Senegal's president, Macky Sall, and at an event at Dakar's Institute Pasteur, which hopes to begin producing COVID-19 vaccines with American help next year.

In his meetings, Blinken addressed security issues, particularly a rise in jihadi violence across the Sahel and increasing authoritarianism that many believe is fueling extremism.

Senegal is a key partner in the fight against extremism and last year it hosted the U.S. military’s annual counterterrorism exercise, Flintlock.

One area where Sall may seek U.S. help is with increased security measures along the country's borders with Mali and Mauritania, where several counterterrorism operations have taken place in recent years.

———

Associated Press writer Babacar Dione contributed to this report.

———

This story has been corrected to reflect that the European Union said this past week, not last month, that it would consider sanctions against anyone interfering in Mali’s democratic transition.

Comments / 2

Related
abc17news.com

Top US diplomat promotes American-built projects in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, where he’s wrapping up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa. On a trip overshadowed by crises elsewhere on the continent, Blinken is pushing American-built infrastructure projects, sustainable development, women’s empowerment and other human rights initiatives to bolster faltering democracies across Africa. In meetings with female entrepreneurs and executives from U.S.-based multinational companies, Blinken is extolling the benefits of boosting women’s roles in economies and of buying American. And he’s taken a jab at China, which is a chief U.S. competitor for lucrative business in Senegal and elsewhere in Africa. Blinken says America invests “without saddling the country with a debt that it cannot handle.”
U.S. POLITICS
atlantanews.net

Top US Diplomat Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, the last stop on his trip to Africa, "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the U.S. State Department said earlier this week. Blinken met with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the presidential palace early Saturday in Dakar "to...
WORLD
dallassun.com

US envoy discusses shared interests in Afghanistan with Russian diplomats in Moscow

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US Special Representative Thomas West met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community. "Met today in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative (Zamir) Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Sergey Lavrov
International Business Times

Concern Mounts Over Threat To Shutter Top Russian Rights Group

Concern mounted Friday over Russian prosecutors' move to close top rights group Memorial, with the presidential council sounding the alarm and campaigners warning its closure would be a "devastating blow" to civil society. On Thursday, Memorial said it was notified by Russia's supreme court that prosecutors had filed a demand...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russian diplomat qualifies U.S. "democracy summit" as "chimerical"

MOSCOW, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Summit for Democracy proposed by the United States will be "another chimerical instrument" meant to show that the West has a constructive and consolidating agenda, a Russian diplomat has said. "But a consolidating agenda should include concrete practical measures, not just theoretical speculations...
U.S. POLITICS
Detroit News

US warns Europe that Russian troops might invade Ukraine

Washington – The U.S. is raising the alarm with European Union allies that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine as tensions flare between Moscow and the bloc over migrants and energy supplies. With Washington closely monitoring a buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, U.S. officials...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mauritania#Northern Africa#Russian#State#Kremlin#West African#The Wagner Group#Western#U N#The European Union
Register Citizen

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top U.S., Ukrainian Diplomats Discuss Russian Troop Buildup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia would be making a "serious mistake" if it were to try to repeat what it did in 2014 in Ukraine, and he said Washington was concerned by reports of "unusual Russian military activity' near the Ukrainian border. Blinken made the comments...
MILITARY
Fox News

China, Russia bolster ties to counter US as tensions rise

China and Russia have bolstered their defense ties in a move to counter what they claim is a growing military threat from the U.S. In a virtual meeting Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe signed a roadmap that will expand cooperation in the Asia-Pacific with strategic exercises and joint patrols.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. "Previously they disseminated the information that Addis Ababa is surrounded [by rebels], now they are saying this false information that a terror attack will be conducted," Kebede Desisa, a government spokesman, told a press conference for state media Thursday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Marietta Daily Journal

Top US, Russian military chiefs talk amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON — The top military officers of the U.S. and Russia spoke Tuesday as tensions remain high over Moscow’s deployment of about 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff,...
MILITARY
New York Post

Ukraine holds new drills after top general warns of Russian attack in 2022

Ukraine conducted fresh military exercises outside the capital, Kiev, on Monday as thousands of Russian troops remain massed along the border between the two countries — and the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency warned an invasion could come early next year. ​The drills involved airborne troops and armored personnel...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Prepare for Russian invasion of Ukraine, US warns European allies

The United States has warned European allies that Russia could be plotting to invade Ukraine in a repeat of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. US officials have privately briefed their EU counterparts on a possible military operation as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass near the border. Senior Whitehall...
POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy