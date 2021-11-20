“I’m Tigerchops and I’m the CEO of me.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever given someone? I don’t know if this is the best advice I’ve ever given someone, but for most people I’d say: INVEST IN YOURSELF. This could be working on a side hustle outside of your 9-to-5. This could be buying an online course that teaches you something new. Whatever adds to your personal/professional toolkit, do that. It’ll pay dividends; for you and those around you. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? That’s a hard question. I’d say one of the best pieces of advice I ever got was early in my career from one of my ex-managers, which went something like “Be the person that people can depend on.” For me that means taking responsibility and finishing what you start.

ECONOMY ・ 18 DAYS AGO