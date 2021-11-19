ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police Arrest Rhode Island Man on OUI Charge

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Rhode Island man for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Route 9 early Thursday morning. The...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Man on Suspended License Charge

FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham man on Tuesday morning driving on a suspended driver’s license. Police pulled over the vehicle for an expired inspection sticker, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested at 10;03 a.m on November 23 Airis Neftali Ascencio, 41, of 15 Melrose Street of Framingham. He was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Shelter in Place at Natick High & Memorial School As Police Search For 3 Armed Suspects

NATICK – A shelter in place was in place but now lifted at Natick High and Memorial Elementary School By Natick Police this morning, November 24. “As a result of an incident in Sherborn early this morning, we have coordinated with the Natick Public Schools to have the students and staff shelter in place at Natick High School and Memorial Elementary school,” announced Natick Police this morning just after 9 a.m.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oui#Island Man#Merino
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Woman, 56, Arrested After Fountain Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman, after a crash on Fountain Street Wednesday evening, November 18. Police were called to 184 Fountain Street for a “rear end” crash, according to Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver of one of the vehicles was found to be “operating...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Joins MBTA Youth Pass Program

FRAMINGHAM – The MBTA, City of Framingham, and Wayside Youth & Family Support Network are pleased to announce that Framingham has joined the T’s Youth Pass program, which helps provide affordable transit access for young people with low-income. “We’re excited to have Framingham join our growing list of city and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Driver Avoids Deer, Crashes Into Pole

FRAMINGHAM – A driver told police he was trying to avoid a deer in the road, when he crashed into a pole on Pleasant Street just after midnight on Thursday. The driver was travelling East on Pleasant Street when he “swerved” to avoid a deer and crashed into a pole at 980 Pleasant Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Harry Wareham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Julia Ann (Freed) MacPherson, 83

FRAMINGHAM – Julia Ann (Freed) MacPherson, 83, of Framingham, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Casa de Ramana Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. Known as Judy or “Miss Judy,” Julia was born August 29, 1938 in Massolion, Ohio, the daughter of Lester V. and Evedine (McCullough) Freed. She...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret A. Haggerty, 98

FRAMINGHAM – Margaret A. Haggerty, 98, of Framingham, died, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Spillane) Haggerty. She attended the Framingham schools graduating from high school in 1941. She then attended Wilfred Academy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy