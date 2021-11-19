Framingham Police Arrest Rhode Island Man on OUI Charge

NATICK – A shelter in place was in place but now lifted at Natick High and Memorial Elementary School By Natick Police this morning, November 24. “As a result of an incident in Sherborn early this morning, we have coordinated with the Natick Public Schools to have the students and staff shelter in place at Natick High School and Memorial Elementary school,” announced Natick Police this morning just after 9 a.m.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO