One of the more interesting off-season deadlines from the Orioles’ perspective has come and gone. The team protected all of the no-brainers plus a pair of wild cards from the Rule 5 draft. Although there is no guarantee, this does clear the path for D.L. Hall and Kyle Bradish to make their way to Baltimore sometime in 2022. For a club that desperately needs any sort of pitching talent they can get, especially starters, that is quite exciting.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO