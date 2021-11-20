Should we move on from Matt..for Matt's sake?

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say to the media on Wednesday:. On getting the offense back on track: “I think, you know, obviously the last two weeks, we were not up to the standard of we want to play. The only way I know to do is get back to work. Get back into the meeting room. Make sure that we’re doing stuff right right in the walkthroughs and then have productive practices and so that’s certainly what we’re looking for, you know, today when we get on the field. We got to put in the work. I really think we can do it. We’ve done it at times throughout the year and we just have to keep putting in great effort during practice and making sure that we’re putting ourselves in positions to be successful when we’re playing.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO