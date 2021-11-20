Associations between expression of indoleamine 2, 3-dioxygenase enzyme and inflammatory cytokines in patients with first-episode drug-naive Schizophrenia

The high hip center technique (HHC) is considered to be feasible for acetabular reconstruction in patients with DDH, but there is little in-depth study of its specific impact on Crowe type II and III DDH. The purpose of this study was to simultaneously analyze the effect of HHC on bone coverage of the cup (CC) in the acetabular reconstruction of type II and III DDH patients and to propose a map of acetabular bone defects from the perspective of the cup. Forty-nine hip CT data of 39 patients with DDH (Crowe type II and III) were collected to simulate acetabular reconstruction by cup models of different sizes (diameter 38mm"“50Â mm, 2Â mm increment) with the HHC technique. The frequency distribution was plotted by overlapping the portions of the 44Â mm cups that were not covered by the host bone. The mean CC of cups with sizes of 38Â mm, 40Â mm, 42Â mm, 44Â mm, 46Â mm, 48Â mm, and 50Â mm at the true acetabula were 77.85%, 76.71%, 75.73%, 74.56%, 73.68%, 72.51%, and 71.75%, respectively, and the maximum CC increments were 21.24%, 21.58%, 20.86%, 20.04%, 18.62%, 17.18%, and 15.42% (P"‰<"‰0.001), respectively, after the cups were elevated from the true acetabula. The bone defect map shows that 95% of type II and III DDH acetabula had posterosuperior bone defects, and approximately 60% were located outside the force line of the hip joint. Acetabular cups can meet a CC of more than 70% at the true acetabulum, and approximately 60% of Crowe type II and III DDH patients can obtain satisfactory CC at the true acetabulum by using a 44-mm cup without additional operations.
