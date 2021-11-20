ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

17-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death

By Patrina Adger
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her father to death Saturday morning in the Briar Forest area, according to police.

Police were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. at The Abbey at Briar Forest Apartments on Bentworth Drive.

A verbal argument between daughter and father escalated and turned violent, according to authorities.

Police said the 34-year-old man bled out and died from a stabbing to the leg.

"He seemed like a good guy," a neighbor said. "That's a crazy thing that happened."

The teenager was being cooperative in the investigation. She was not arrested after police said it looked like a case of self-defense.

Noel Elijah
3d ago

who will defend the dead ? the devil is aliar. when your mum and dad are fighting , all you can do is pick up the phone and call 911. who says you can raise your hands on your own parents and killed them and go free what happened to honor your parents last week a child killed her own mother it was also aself defense..it is end time y'all .may God help us to make it to the finished line amen. pray pray pray prayer is the key.

Jim Rockford
3d ago

Good Old Houston.. dems turning it into Chicago of the south.. shoot’m up clean it out , maybe a decent place to live someday

Gilbert Posey
2d ago

I was born in Pasadena a suburb of Houston but my father was smart enough to move us out in the early 60s.Houston ain't nothing but a stinkin shithole

