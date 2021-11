The Boston Celtics have had a shaky start to their 2021-22 season. Through 14 games, they hold a 7-7 record, which just isn’t good enough considering the level of talent on this roster. While the team seems to have figured things out on the defensive side of the ball recently (Boston’s opponents are averaging just 92.6 points per game over their last seven games), the offense just can’t seem to find any sort of rhythm.

