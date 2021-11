Supply Chain Issues Cause Thanksgiving Prices to Jump. Turkey, gravy, and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases too. Compared to last year’s average cost, which was the lowest since 2010, the cost of this year’s feast is higher. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported last week that the price of a 12-item Thanksgiving basket for 10 people will cost approximately $53, up about 14 percent from last year.

