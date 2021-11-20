Penn State-Rutgers game day: Kick time, TV info, latest spread, stat leaders, more

Penn State football warms up prior to its contest with Michigan (Snyder/BWI)

It’s game day again, Penn State fans.

The Nittany Lions are set to play their final home game of the season today when Rutgers visits Beaver Stadium. It’s also Senior Day in State College.

Below, you will find everything you need to know so that you are ready for kickoff.

Penn State-Rutgers start time and TV info

Kickoff is set for Noon on Big Ten Network (channel finder). Play-by-play announcer Cory Provus will be joined by Penn State great Matt Millen in the booth. The sideline reporter will be Elise Menaker.

The Penn State Sports Network will have the radio stream with Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Brian Tripp. It can be found on affiliates across Pennsylvania, at GoPSUsports.com, and on Sirius/XM/Internet channels 111/201/964.

What’s the spread?

Per VegasInsider, the consensus spread is Penn State -17.5 as of Saturday morning. It has reached as high as 18 points and could end up there by kickoff. Conversely, it could drop based on pregame injury news for both sides.

Tale of the coaching tape

James Franklin is 66-32 at Penn State and a perfect 7-0 versus Rutgers in year eight. He again seeks his 91st overall head coaching victory Saturday after last week’s loss.

Greg Schiano is 76-78 over two head coaching stints and 13 seasons in Piscataway. He is 0-1 against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State stat leaders

Passing: Sean Clifford has completed 222 of 354 passes (62.71%) for 2,576 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Rushing: Keyvone Lee has 375 yards on 76 carries through 10 games and one touchdown.

Receiving: Jahan Dotson’s 80 catches for 993 yards and nine touchdowns are tops on the team in all three categories.

Defense: Middle linebacker Ellis Brooks is first with 85 tackles. End Arnold Ebiketie has a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown leads with four interceptions.

Special teams: Jordan Stout is 16 for 22 on field goal tries, has boomed 48 of 53 kickoffs for touchbacks, and averages 47.04 yards per punt, nearly half of which have resulted in a fair catch.

Rutgers stat leaders

Passing: Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback. He has completed 153 of 253 passes for 1,570 yards seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Rushing: Isaih Pacheco is the lead back. He’s carried 146 times for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

Receiving: Bo Melton is the main pass catcher. He has 48 catches for 523 yards and three scores.

Defense: Olakunle Fatukasi is still the team’s leader in tackles (89) and stops for loss (11) and sacks (3.5) despite missing last week’s win over Indiana.

Special teams: Kicker Valentino Ambrosio has made 11 of 15 field goals and only one beyond 40 yards. He has also sent just 11 of 29 kickoff for touchbacks. Punter Adam Korsak is one of the nation’s best with an average of 46.27 yards per boot in addition to 17 50-plus yard punts.

Penn State-Rutgers Staff picks

Nate Bauer: Penn State 24, Rutgers 10

Greg Pickel: Penn State 27, Rutgers 10

David Eckert: Penn State 20, Rutgers 13

Matt Herb: Penn State 24, Rutgers 13

Ryan Snyder: Penn State 31, Rutgers 14

This week’s other games of note

We’ll be keeping an eye on these games throughout the day (all times eastern):

Michigan State at Ohio State, Noon (ABC)

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 (CBS)

Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 (BTN)

Oregon at Utah, 7:30 (ABC)

