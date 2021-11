HOUSTON — The Virginia men’s basketball team (1-2) suffered a 67-47 loss to No. 15 Houston (3-0) Tuesday night at Fertitta Center. Virginia was led by Armaan Franklin (Indianapolis, Ind.) and Kody Stattmann (Cairns, Australia). Franklin finished Tuesday’s contest with a team-high 11 points, all of which came in the second half, on 3 of 7 shooting and was 5 for 6 from the charity stripe. Coming off the bench, Stattmann scored a season-high eight points and was 3 for 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from behind the arc.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO