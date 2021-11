MIDDLETOWN, CT - The Wesleyan women's soccer kept their magical season alive with an NCAA Tournament first round win over Penn St.-Behrend, 1-0, at home on Saturday afternoon. A back-and-forth game throughout, Remi Feuerman '22 put through home deciding goal in the 49th minute to send Wesleyan home with a win. Women's soccer continues a season of firsts with both their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first win, adding yet another win victory to the best season the Cardinals have ever had. They now have a record-setting 15 wins (15-1-2) on the year and counting. Penn St.-Behrend's incredible season comes to an end with only their second loss of the year (19-2).

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO