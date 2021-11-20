ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City 'Express Interest' in Bundesliga Midfielder - Man United and Juventus Also Make 'Contact' Over Potential Deal

By markgough96
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFygs_0d2iJq2I00

Zakaria is a name that should be familiar to most Manchester City fans by now.

Not only has the Switzerland international lined up against the club on several occasions in the Champions League for Borussia Monchengladbach, but Zakaria is often linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

Reports in Italian media have reignited those rumours, with journalist Gianluigi Longari reporting for Sportitalia stating that Manchester City have 'expressed their interest' in Denis Zakaria to the player's club.

However, City are not the only interested party.

Longari also states that Serie A giants Juventus and the current sixth-placed side in the Premier League Manchester United have made 'new contact' for the seemingly in-demand midfielder.

Zakaria started the season in fine form in the Bundesliga, with the player netting the only goal to earn 'Gladbach a 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund, before setting up a goal as Wolfsburg were defeated 3-1.

The Switzerland star also helped his country secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing the full match in the 1-1 draw against Roberto Mancini's Italy and the 4-0 victory against Bulgaria.

Predominantly a defensive-minded player with strong passing and dribbling skills, Denis Zakaria could provide competition for the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in Pep Guardiola's side.

A significant factor in the player's future is the fact that his contract expires at the end of this season, which means that he could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

That could spark a bidding war in January, with 'Gladbach eager to cash in on the midfielder rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The report from Sportitalia does not state if a move in January is likely, but the expectation would be that Manchester City's priority would be signing a forward rather than another midfielder.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated. The midfielder will miss the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Roberto Mancini
Tribal Football

Portugal coach Santos: Man City midfielder Bernardo asked to be taken off

Portugal coach Fernando Santos defended the decision to substitute Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva after defeat to Serbia. On Sunday night, Portugal blew automatic World Cup qualification with defeat at home to Serbia. They now face a playoff in March to reach the finals. Santos revealed: "He asked to leave....
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: I could see myself in a Man City shirt...

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits he's grateful to Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri for taking him to Stamford Bridge. Jorginho enjoyed his time with Sarri at Napoli and has since taken his game to a new level with Chelsea. He told France Football: “It was fabulous at Napoli. Naples isn't really Italy,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to revive Kane interest in January

Ancelotti wants Bale out of Real Madrid (El Nacional) Barcelona determined to sign Sterling despite Man City refusal (MEN) Steven Gerrard has confirmed his backroom team following his appointment as Aston Villa boss, with Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom following him from Rangers. Austin MacPhee, Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Man United#The Champions League#Italian#Sportitalia#Serie A#Gladbach#Borussia Dortmund
Tribal Football

Chelsea join Newcastle interest for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea are considering joining the battle for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Calciomercato.com says Chelsea have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Rabiot in January. The 26-year-old sees his contract with the Old Lady expire at the end of next season and is now being linked with a move away from the Italian club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Barcelona Transfer Dream Revealed For Borussia Monchengladbach Midfielder Denis Zakaria - Liverpool, Juventus Interested

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is being linked with a January move away from the club according to reports. The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of this season and the Bundesliga side might be forced to sell him in January so they get some return on the player they bought from BSC Young Boys in 2017.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City Transfer 'Formal' €90M Proposal for La Liga Star - Club Plan to Add Midfielder to Pep Guardiola's 'Core' Plans

De Jong was linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium before his switch to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola keen to add him to his ranks. Since his move to Spain, the Netherlands international has made more than 100 outings for Barcelona, establishing himself as a key player for the Blaugrana during what has been a difficult time on and off the pitch for the La Liga outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"The Mindset Changed Over the Years" - Former Man City Star Reveals Major Turning Point in Rivalry With Manchester United

In the thirteen years since the Abu Dhabi takeover at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's local rivalry with cross-town rivals United has steadily changed course. City, who'd previously been in the shadow of their local rivals for decades, started to paint the town blue after seeing United experience roaring success while they were toiling in the lower leagues of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Man City leading chase for potential €80million transfer

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly both leading the chase for the potential transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia international, who is expected to cost around €80million, is looking likely to be too expensive for Juventus, so could be more likely to be heading to the Premier League instead, according to Todo Fichajes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
205
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy