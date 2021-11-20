Raheem Sterling Makes Major Decision on Man City Future Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from City after falling down the pecking order since the start of the campaign, as he has made just six starts for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

Sterling, who has less than 18 months left on his existing deal, has admitted that he would be open to moving abroad for more game time amid speculation linking him with a January move to Barcelona.

Despite starring for England at the European Championships, the former Liverpool man has netted just twice since August - which has seen contract renewal talks between him and the Premier League champions stall for the time-being.

According to the latest information of Graeme Bailey of 90min, Sterling has informed Manchester City that he wants to leave for Barcelona on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been mentioned that the London-born star has told Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that he doesn't see himself in the Catalan's long-term plans, and that he wants to move to Barcelona.

Though sources close to the Manchester club have maintained that City are unlikely to sanction a move in January, it has been reported that Guardiola will allow Sterling to leave if he desires to leave the Sky Blues.

Additionally, Guardiola has informed Manchester City chiefs Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano has he will not be pushed into giving Sterling minutes, and that the attacker can leave if his heart is set on a move to Catalonia.

It has been mentioned previously that Barcelona are plotting a January 'fire-sale' in a desperate move to sign Raheem Sterling, who is greatly admired by newly-appointed manager Xavi.

It has been stated that the Spanish giants could offload midfielder Frenkie De Jong in order to raise funds for their pursuit of Sterling, who is preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia in January.

Though contract renewal talks between him and City have taken a backseat, it has been stated that Sterling is remaining calm and concentrating on the rest of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra