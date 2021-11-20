ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

5 dishes the editors are having this Thanksgiving

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUWoQ_0d2iGTXO00

It’s time to bring out stretchy pants and elastic waistbands because Thanksgiving is less than one week away.

Here are a few dishes that our team of editors will be making or enjoying this Thanksgiving. Prepare to be thankful(l).

Pecan Pie

My youngest sister Grace is the baker in the family, and she usually bakes the pies for Thanksgiving with my grandma. My favorite Thanksgiving dessert is pecan pie, fresh out of the oven with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. My family goes big for Thanksgiving — this year we’ll gather with family in the afternoon before heading to a big dinner with close family friends we’ve been celebrating with for more than a decade. — Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQm64_0d2iGTXO00

Homemade Pecan Pie. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

Sweet Potato Macaroni and Cheese

Growing up in the Catskills, macaroni and cheese wasn’t a holiday staple. You quickly learn in the South, Thanksgiving isn’t complete without it, but sweet potato macaroni and cheese? What is that? My boyfriend introduced me to it. We’ve had it for dinner, breakfast, lunch and dinner again. Yes, it’s that good. We put our own spin on it by adding black truffle oil to the cheese before combining it with everything else. Get the full recipe here . — Ashley Mahoney, reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoVGt_0d2iGTXO00

Oysters

If I could have one Thanksgiving dish, it’d be one we don’t make anymore, one that lives just in memory, back when my dad was still alive, when his brother was still alive, and the turkey was about an hour from being done. There’s something about an appetizer that’s better than the actual meal, I think — there’s hope in an appetizer, promise of what’s to come. And so we’d all stand around a big steel pot sitting atop an open flame, steam rising while we waited on a big mess of oysters. I miss them so much, and the oysters, too.

— Michael Graff, editor

Sweet Potato Casserole

This is my sweet potato casserole recipe, it’s also the Food Network’s recipe. It’s been my signature dish to bring to holiday potlucks since college, previously I would bring the cups and plates lol. It’s one of the only things I’m really proud of making and I look forward to making it every year because it’s a real crowd-pleaser. — Laura Barerro, reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UJks_0d2iGTXO00

Photo: Laura Barerro/Axios

Pound Cake

My mom makes a mean pound cake and I always look forward to holidays or special occasions because that’s when she usually whips one up. Sometimes she adds garnishes like powdered sugar, or whipped cream and strawberries. — Symphony Webber, reporter

*Editor’s Note: This story was last updated on November 22, 2021

