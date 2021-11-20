Win a Pair of Movie Tickets to Encanto!

Lin-Manuel Miranda concludes his domination of 2021 movie musicals with the droll, vibrant “Encanto.”. Following “In the Heights” (which he wrote and appeared in), the animated “Vivo” (in which he starred) and “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (his directing debut), “Encanto” (for which he wrote the music) is a buoyant fairy tale set in Colombia. Its main character is Mirabel Madrigal, whose family members all look a bit like the late Olympia Dukakis. Each has a special power that was revealed to them when they came of age — except Mirabel. She feels like the odd one out because she doesn’t have the super strength or speed that various family members use, as her grandmother says, “to serve this community and strengthen their hope.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO