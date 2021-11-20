Opening Weekend And Few Ramblings

(Jefferson City, MO) Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of the firearms deer season last Saturday and Sunday. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does. Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654. Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season. The November portion of firearms deer season continues through the 23rd. Missouri's archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.
