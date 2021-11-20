ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Opening Weekend And Few Ramblings

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

With the start of the opening day of 2021 regular firearm season just hours old, knowing where to hunt and how to hunt is going to be your key to success, after the shots are fired. Throw into the mix the mix bag of weather for the next few days, we...

www.post-journal.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Deer harvest lags on Minnesota's opening weekend

Minnesota's whitetail deer harvest got off to a slow start on opening weekend despite good year-over-year sales of hunting licenses. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 93,000 deer were harvested as of late Monday. To match 2020's total deer harvest of 197,000, hunters will need to pick up the pace. The statewide firearms deer season ends at nightfall Sunday, but opportunities will continue for firearms hunters in southeastern Minnesota's upcoming "B" season, bow hunters and muzzleloader hunters.
MINNESOTA STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri hunters take 89,861 deer on opening weekend

The Missouri Department of Conservation released its numbers for the opening weekend of November firearm deer season. Deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer on November 13 and 14. Breaking that number down, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does. The top three counties were...
MISSOURI STATE
Post Register

Bogus Basin opens for Thanksgiving weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin kicks off the ski and snowboard season on Thanksgiving day at 10 a.m. This year mountain managers have invested millions of dollars to get a snowmaking system on the hill to guarantee an opening day. "We're super excited to be providing top to bottom...
BOISE, ID
WFMJ.com

Ice Rink opening this weekend at DeBartolo Commons

A new ice rink is opening up just in time for the holidays in the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. A parade will start at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning to celebrate the rink's grand opening. The rink is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8 pm., Friday...
SPORTS
ABC4

Free winter wonderland lights open at The Gateway this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, getting into the spirit has never been easier with special decorations popping up all over the state. If you’re looking to do some holiday shopping locally around town, there’s no better time, especially due to anticipated shipping delays caused by supply chain issues. The Gateway […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WJCL

Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the fall season ahead

The coldest temperatures so far this fall season are expected Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid 30s in most locations, with the coldest numbers west of I-95. Temperatures may dip to the mid to upper 30s for our islands and beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Few showers this weekend with warmer temperatures

(KSLA) - This weekend will have another cold front move through. This will bring some rain by Sunday. Until then, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting to the 70s in the afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold as Friday morning. Many locations will still cool down to the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice As Metro Ski Areas Start To Reopen

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter sports are officially back in the Upper Midwest. Several local ski areas reopened for the season this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Afton Alps opened Wednesday afternoon, and skiers and snowboarders quickly lined up to take their first runs of the year. In Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area opened earlier Thanksgiving week thanks to hard-working snow machines battling mild temperatures. “Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans this year, and we started a bit later than we have in the past,” Trollhaugen Marketing Director Marsha Hovey said. Despite a late start, Hovey anticipates another busy year. During...
AFTON, MN
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Idaho Only

Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Idaho On Tubbs Hill

When you’re in Idaho, you’re never far from a gorgeous hike. Steps from Coeur d’Alene, you can experience some of the state’s prettiest scenery. Tubbs Hill is a looped hiking trail that is easy for hikers of all ages and it offers some dramatic and unforgettable vistas. Here’s what you need to know to make […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Idaho On Tubbs Hill appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
kfmo.com

Opening Weekend for Firearms Deer Season

(Jefferson City, MO) Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of the firearms deer season last Saturday and Sunday. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does. Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654. Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season. The November portion of firearms deer season continues through the 23rd. Missouri's archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Opening weekend Buck Tales

(WLUK) -- The 2021 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin got off with a bang on opening weekend. Lots of hunters shared their Buck Tales with us through Chime In. See all of the bucks and share yours here:. Take a look at the photo gallery above to see just...
ANIMALS
marshfieldmail.com

Hunters share opening weekend harvests

Good things come to those who wait. However, Marshfield native, Tara Hunget was not convinced while bundled up at 6 a.m. on opening day, Nov.13. Between the chatter of her teeth and the wind howling and swirling her scent around, Hunget expected to see nothing. The sun rose and the clock ticked away. It was almost 8:30am by the time Hunget saw her prize walk into the open field. The only problem was that it was 400-yards away.
MARSHFIELD, MO

