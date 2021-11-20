Opening Weekend And Few Ramblings

Good things come to those who wait. However, Marshfield native, Tara Hunget was not convinced while bundled up at 6 a.m. on opening day, Nov.13. Between the chatter of her teeth and the wind howling and swirling her scent around, Hunget expected to see nothing. The sun rose and the clock ticked away. It was almost 8:30am by the time Hunget saw her prize walk into the open field. The only problem was that it was 400-yards away.

MARSHFIELD, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO