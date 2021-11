After a week of briefly standing amongst the elites of college football, Michigan State fell flat on its face for its first loss of the season against Purdue. Michigan State was outclassed by the Boilermakers from start to finish and did not take a lead the entire game. Purdue was led by fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who threw for a career-high 536 yards and three touchdowns, the second-most yards given up by Michigan State in school history. Despite another good performance from junior running back Kenneth Walker III (136 yards, one touchdown), the Spartans could not overcome Purdue’s aerial assault and fell 40-29.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO