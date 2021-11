Lila Coogan (Anya) and the company of the National Tour of ANASTASIA. Photo by Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade. “It’s a blessing,” says actor Bryan Seastrom, who is about to perform tonight, with the rest of the cast, at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “I’m reminded that the name ‘Anastasia’ means resurrection.” That meaning is quite apropos considering how long theater was shut down due to the pandemic. Seastrom is a principal cast member of the recently launched second North America tour of the Broadway musical, Anastasia. A Broadway hit; the show is inspired by the two classic films of the same name that preceded it. Anastasia plays Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall for five performances later this month.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO