High School

Franklin Park JV/V Play At St Anthony Shootout Today

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Park Bobcats are back in action today at the St...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

OCRegister

St. Anthony football unleashes air attack to knock off Katella

ANAHEIM >> Katella entered Friday night’s CIF-SS playoff game with the goal of stopping St. Anthony’s running game. While the Knights did that, they had no answer for the Saints’ passing game. Conor Hochburg threw for over 350 yards to lead St. Anthony to a 48-17 victory over Katella in...
ANAHEIM, CA
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin Academy hockey team lends a helping hand at Malone park

MALONE — The Franklin Academy boys’ varsity hockey team was on hand for a community service event at the Malone Village Memorial Park Thursday morning. The hockey team is still in preseason but Head Coach Kyle Mathieu said he viewed Thursday’s event as a way for the teammates to get to know one another while helping out the community.
MALONE, NY
The 562

VIDEO: St. Anthony vs. Katella, CIF Football

St. Anthony visited Katella High for the CIF-SS Division 10 quarterfinals on Friday night.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org…. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
LONG BEACH, CA
Newsday

St. Anthony's wins team title at CHSAA Intersectional Championships

Once a track and field powerhouse that left a little room for others to climb into the cross country fold, the St. Anthony’s girls team is now leaving their stamp on all three seasons. St. Anthony’s won the team title at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships Saturday morning at Van Cortlandt...
SPORTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Franklin Park Sweeps Away ALIS…Boys Jr High Roundup

Franklin Park improved to 4-2 on the season with a home win over Altamont Lutheran 44-35. Morgan Mickens had 18 to lead Salem with Ryegan Warren finishing with 12. The JV used their swarming defense to improve to 7-0 with a 55-14 victory. Payton Gullion and Jarret Gibson led Salem with 12 each, Landon Maxey added 10.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Franklin Park native Ava Catanzarite off to solid start at UCLA

Ava Catanzarite got a glimpse this fall of what to expect in the spring as a freshman on the UCLA women’s tennis team. The 19-year-old Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School graduate from Franklin Park compiled a 3-2 record in singles and a 3-2 mark in doubles touring with the Bruins. “I...
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UCSB plays Washington St.

UC Santa Barbara (1-0) vs. Washington State (2-0) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and Washington State both look to put winning streaks together . LEADING THE WAY: .TERRIFIC TYRELL: Tyrell Roberts has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17...
PULLMAN, WA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: St. Anthony Saints

A new era is underway in the St. Anthony boys’ basketball program, but the culture of Saints Basketball should endure. St. Anthony has been arguably the most successful hoops program in the city over the past few seasons under head coach Allen Caveness, who made the leap to college ball during the offseason and is now an assistant coach at Long Beach State.
LONG BEACH, CA
southernillinoisnow.com

Bobcats Varsity Split At St Anthony, JV Still Unbeaten

The Franklin Park Bobcats split their games at the St Anthony shootout on Saturday. The Bobcats opened with a 40-21 win over Greenville before falling to St Anthony 52-14. The Salem JV improved to 9-0 with a pair of wins. Salem beat Greenville 40-22. Salem had 8 score led by Payton Gullion with 10 and 8 each from Caeden Miraglia and Jaret Gibson. Salem then beat St Anthony in a good game 40-31. Landon Maxey finished with 18 and Miraglia 12 in the win. Salem is at home tomorrow against Altamont Public.
BASKETBALL
southernillinoisnow.com

Franklin Park Honors Cross Country Teams After Historic Seasons

Franklin Park honored their Cross Country athletes at awards night last night. The varsity boys finished with a season record of roughly 250-0 according to coach Cory Harris. She told those in attendance that the team was balanced from top to bottom with everyone picking up the slack at one time or another to help achieve their ultimate goal. Co-MVP’s were given to each of the Magnificent 7 varsity boys runners in Eli Baker, Robby Shober, Hunter Malan, Caleb Purintun, Alex Spencer, Avery Gullion and Payton Gullion. Malan also received the “Team First” award, Purintun the HEART Award and Spencer Most Improved.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
KBTX.com

Calvert boys’ basketball rolls past Franklin JV

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team beat Franklin JV 69-44 Tuesday afternoon at Trojan Gym. MJ Thomas led the Trojans with 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kaiden Bridges added 21 points and 10 assists for the Trojans. Franklin kept things close in the first quarter,...
CALVERT, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Franklin Park Will Host Altamont….SC Routs Ramsey

After Altamont initially canceled the varsity game at Franklin Park tonight, they have reached back out and there will be a varsity game tonight. The night begins with the C game at 5pm followed by the unbeaten JV and then the varsity. Come support the Bobcats tonight as they host Altamont Public.
ALTAMONT, IL
WLOX

Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Anthony Mattina

Highlights from MGCCC's win over Delgado. Poplarville and Mendenhall played in last year’s South State title game, and meet again this year a round earlier. Picayune locked in ahead of showdown with Brookhaven. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Picayune football program has been a model of consistency over the years,...
BILOXI, MS
The 562

PREVIEW: St. Anthony Football at Salesian, CIF-SS Semifinal

When the playoff brackets were first released, St. Anthony was pretty sure they would see a familiar opponent again in the playoffs. It is indeed true as the Saints (8-4) hit the road for the second straight week to face Del Rey League opponent Salesian (9-3) in the CIF Southern Section Division 10 Semifinals. Game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
blackfordathletics.com

JV/V Girls Basketball Games through Thanksgiving are Postponed

Due to quarantine of the entire high school girls basketball program, the JV/V games at South Adams on Saturday and the JV/V games versus Muncie Central on Saturday, November 20th have been postponed. The games will be made up at a later date.
MUNCIE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Wabash Valley College Bass Team Signs Gannon Stork of Flora, Illinois

Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Professor Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Gannon Stork for the 2022–2023 collegiate bass season. Stork signed on Wednesday evening, November 17th. Gannon is the son of Tim Stork and Kristen Rinehart of Flora, Illinois. He is a senior at Flora High...
FLORA, IL

