Franklin Park JV/V Play At St Anthony Shootout Today

Franklin Park honored their Cross Country athletes at awards night last night. The varsity boys finished with a season record of roughly 250-0 according to coach Cory Harris. She told those in attendance that the team was balanced from top to bottom with everyone picking up the slack at one time or another to help achieve their ultimate goal. Co-MVP’s were given to each of the Magnificent 7 varsity boys runners in Eli Baker, Robby Shober, Hunter Malan, Caleb Purintun, Alex Spencer, Avery Gullion and Payton Gullion. Malan also received the “Team First” award, Purintun the HEART Award and Spencer Most Improved.

FRANKLIN PARK, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO