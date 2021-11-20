ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Moser Crystal

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen life gives you lemons, make a lemonade! Or a...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

13 Crystal Subscription Boxes That Make Great Presents

Crystals and gem stones have become more popular in recent years not just as trendy home decor but as ways for people to connect with themselves through self-care and meditation. Many people believe that crystals can have mystical properties to help with healing, de-stressing, mindfulness, and more. And whether you believe in the potential greater power of the stones or you just think they're pretty and fun, these 13 crystal subscription boxes are great ways to bring more pretty gems into your life every month.
SHOPPING
Cape Gazette

Homemade Cake Pops are at Lewes Coffee! 🍭🍭🍭

Share a lil love this week with one of Frankie’s. Enjoy delicious warm your soul Pumpkin Spice Lattes, plus a holiday sneak peek of our Peppermint Mocha and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’...
LEWES, DE
Woodward News

Opening night at Crystal Christmas

Scenes from the opening ceremonies Saturday, Nov. 20 for Crystal Christmas at Woodward's Crystal Beach Park. Crystal Christmas, a drive through or stop and walk Christmas Light show, is open every night through New Year's Eve with special events planned each weekend. (Photos by Johnny McMahan)
WOODWARD, OK
justpushstart.com

Gamegenic Crystal Twister Review

Gamegenic has recently released the Crystal Twister, a premium acrylic dice tower. After releasing a range of card sleeves and a selection of Catan products last year, Gamegenic has turned their attention to rolling dice! The product comes unassembled, and claims to be built in 30 minutes, glue free and offer a “special and captivating dice-rolling experience”. However, is this a way to upgrade the experience of any game that features dice? Let’s find out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Whisky
Cape Gazette

Schellville opens to rave reviews

The expanded Schellville Enchanted Winter Celebration opened Nov. 20, and it’s already a showplace of holiday delights. Presented by Schell Brothers, and spread out over nearly 5 acres behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville offers a variety of holiday-themed activities, including 18 decorated miniature buildings and houses, a large Santa Claus house, a 100-by-200-foot roller rink, free entertainment, and train rides to view decorations and dozens of lighted Christmas trees.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
discoverestevan.com

Juice Crystals Subject to Recall

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling two types of juice crystals due to the possible presence of glass. They are recalling the Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and the Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals. The recall was posted by Health Canada Friday. The Country Time Lemonade...
FOOD SAFETY
Cape Gazette

Jewelry artist Heidi Lowe to take part in Dewey Sip and Shop

The 7th Annual Dewey Sip and Shop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Nov. 28, on Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey Beach. The Developing Artist Collaboration presents this holiday pop-up shop of more than 70 local artists exhibiting their art and handmade goods.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The Gift of Eating and Drinking

Embark on a 2.5-hour culinary adventure through historic downtown Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where you will enjoy exclusive food and beverage tastings at 5 of Rehoboth’s best eateries, all for only $55. As you stroll along the Boardwalk and through the streets of Rehoboth Beach, our seasoned guides will bring you up-to-date on local history and restaurant lore. Combined experiences add up to a delicious lunch, some great memories and take-home items.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Fridge space becomes scarce around the holidays. After all, you need somewhere to store all those ingredients and leftovers. Until that overcrowding clears up, you'll want to utilize any space you can, and that means your countertops and freezers are about to become much more valuable. Unlike your holiday ham and casseroles, many desserts, including fruit pies, don't need to be refrigerated immediately, but they do need to be refrigerated eventually. Read on to find out which apple pies need to be refrigerated right away and which can stay on the countertop temporarily, how long apple pies last on the counter and in the fridge, and how to freeze apple pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Be careful about keeping Thanksgiving cactus in the dark before flowering

Finally, a blooming houseplant that we can be thankful for: Thanksgiving cacti (Schlumbergera truncata). These easy-to-care-for plants come in a wide range of colors; pinkish-red, purple, white, bright red and even yellow. They are sometimes called crab cactus, Thanksgiving cactus or holiday cactus. They grow well in cool, shady areas, so are perfectly fine inside your house and need very little maintenance.
GARDENING
travelweekly.com

Familiar luxury touches on Crystal Endeavor

If there is a reward for being the first to do something in a business -- the so-called first-mover advantage -- then there's also something to be said for going later and benefitting from the early bird's mistakes. No one can deny that Crystal Cruises is joining a crowded field...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cape Gazette

SoDel Concepts buys Cape Region favorite Surf Bagel

Two homegrown coastal businesses are about to become one. Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company, has announced the acquisition of long-standing, local favorite Surf Bagel. Surf Bagel was founded in 2004 by brothers and avid surfers Dave and Tom Vitella. A hit with locals and tourists, Surf Bagel specializes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
glenarborsun.com

Crystal River Outfitters hosts Strolling Lights Festival

Kick off the holiday season with Glen Arbor’s first annual Strolling Lights Festival. The Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District invites families, groups or individuals to sponsor a tree to decorate this holiday season. All visitors are then invited to enjoy the works through the New Year. Even more importantly, proceeds from this festival will go to the Glen Lake Schools Student Assistance Fund.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Cape Gazette

Beautiful home with spacious backyard in Sandy Brae

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Cape Cod with a 2 car attached garage on 1/3 of an acre with a spacious backyard in the community of Sandy Brae. This home offers updated multi-zone HVAC system, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. It also features an exercise room, office and an updated back porch. All of this is in a community with low home owner's association fees, and conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and just minutes to the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach. Call for an appointment today!
LEWES, DE
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Swim with the Manatees’ at Plantation on Crystal River

“Swim with the Manatees” returns to Plantation on Crystal River as the cold weather sets in and the “sea cows” return to the riverfront resort’s temperate waters. Guests can once again meet Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom, in a new way thanks to the pandemic. Plus Mickey is in his new 50th anniversary outfit.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
travelagewest.com

Crystal Endeavor Debuts Luxury Expedition Voyages

Combining an ultra-luxury cruise experience with an expedition cruise experience was not even an option several years ago, but luxury travel pioneer Crystal Cruises aims to change that with Crystal Endeavor, the line’s new 200-passenger, all-suite Polar Class 6 luxury expedition yacht with a 1-1 passenger-to-crew ratio. Sign Up for...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cape Gazette

Coastal Christmas Trees opens for holiday season

Christmastime is almost here, and people in the Cape Region seeking a live tree will be able to get one at Winter Wonderfest thanks to Lewes-based Coastal Christmas Trees. Sales of trees start on Black Friday, and owner Bryon Haupt said they are available on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Hudson Fields airplane hangar.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Healthcare Auxiliary celebrates 85 years

Volunteers of the Beebe Healthcare Auxiliary gathered at the organization’s Treasure Chest thrift shop in Midway Nov. 12 to commemorate 85 years of service to eastern Sussex County’s community hospital. Joining volunteers were Beebe President and CEO Dr. David Tam, Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack and Sen. Ernie Lopez,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

LHS to host virtual Christmas tour and outdoor market Dec. 4

Lewes Historical Society will present its 48th Christmas Tour of Lewes virtually, as 10 private venues open their doors to guests beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the virtual tour are $25, and viewing will be available through Tuesday, Jan. 4. From the comfort of their own...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy