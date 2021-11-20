Moser Crystal

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Cape Cod with a 2 car attached garage on 1/3 of an acre with a spacious backyard in the community of Sandy Brae. This home offers updated multi-zone HVAC system, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. It also features an exercise room, office and an updated back porch. All of this is in a community with low home owner's association fees, and conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and just minutes to the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach. Call for an appointment today!
