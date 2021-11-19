ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

MEAL A DAY MENU

ssnewstelegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Chicken vegetable and rice casserole, broccoli and a roll. •...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Fridge space becomes scarce around the holidays. After all, you need somewhere to store all those ingredients and leftovers. Until that overcrowding clears up, you'll want to utilize any space you can, and that means your countertops and freezers are about to become much more valuable. Unlike your holiday ham and casseroles, many desserts, including fruit pies, don't need to be refrigerated immediately, but they do need to be refrigerated eventually. Read on to find out which apple pies need to be refrigerated right away and which can stay on the countertop temporarily, how long apple pies last on the counter and in the fridge, and how to freeze apple pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Laredo Morning Times

Choose your Thanksgiving menu: Simple or show-stopping recipes for your holiday meal

Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday in the country. As we face our second such holiday amid a pandemic, we may find ourselves in one of two camps: Eager to pull out all the stops, reinvigorating holiday traditions, or, perhaps, looking for ways to glide through with less hoopla and more relaxation. To that end, we at The Washington Post wanted to give readers options for how to feed their families and friends with the desired vibes: fancy or simple.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Volunteers#Rice#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Chicken
sugarfreemom.com

Low-Carb Keto Fasting Meal Plan Menu Week 46

Ketogenic Low Carb Meal Plans sent right to your email each week!. This year is coming to a close very soon! You can still make a dent in your keto or low carb diet by sticking to a meal plan from now through the holidays and all the way into the new year! Planning your meals ahead rather than giving up just because the holidays are coming is a surefire way to keep the pounds off during this somewhat stressful time of year.
FITNESS
KTUL

LIST: Dine-in and take-home meals available for Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are dozens of options for those in Green Country to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal without the hassle of cooking everything themselves. Thanksgiving feasts/sides prepared for you to take home. 50’s Diner – Preorder by Nov. 21; Pies only. Antoinette Baking Co. Boston Deli – Preorder...
TULSA, OK
Duluth News Tribune

CHUM to distribute Thanksgiving Day meal boxes

If you’re in the market for a Thanksgiving box this year, CHUM has you covered. The Duluth food shelf scheduled two distribution days:. 10 a.m. Monday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4831 Grand Ave. 10 a.m. Wednesday at CHUM Food Shelf, 120 N. First Ave. W. The boxes will contain...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Great Bend Tribune

Senior Menu

The following well-balanced and nutritious Friendship Meals will be served for lunch at the Great Bend Senior Center, 2005 Kansas Ave. Meals are served with milk; donations for coffee and tea are accepted. Menus are subject to change. For those 60 years and over, a contribution of $3.50 is suggested....
GREAT BEND, KS
kggfradio.com

Rising Cost of Thanksgiving Day Meal

Inflation numbers have reached a thirty-year high and have caused the rising cost of food. Two U.S. senators from Kansas spoke on the issue during a press conference. Senator Jerry Moran says this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history. Senator Roger Marshall says many Thanksgiving meal items are...
BUSINESS
WGN Radio

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

Menu planner: Garden herb strip steaks provide a delicious meal in any season

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each) Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl; reserve 2 teaspoons for garnish. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees) to medium (160 degrees) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks into slices. Sprinkle with reserved seasoning and salt, as desired.
RECIPES
wypr.org

An autumn menu

From one of my favorite books, "Sharing The Vineyard Table" by Carolyn Wente, comes an appetizer: Baby Baked Yukon Gold potatoes stuffed with butternut squash and goat cheese. Essentially, we are going to cut some 1 1/2"-2" Yukon Gold potatoes in half, bake them and then scoop them out, leaving a nice little shell. Then we prepare a filling of baked butternut squash, red peppers (you.
RECIPES
myfitnesspal.com

Is Breakfast Really the Most Important Meal of the Day?

The typical diet recognizes three main meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — but only breakfast is backed by a PR push dating back to the late-19th century. “The idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day can be traced back to marketing campaigns to promote breakfast cereal,” says Cara Harbstreet, MS, RD, of Street Smart Nutrition. Newly invented cereals in the late 1800s were promoted as lighter, healthier alternatives to the typical farmer’s breakfast of eggs and meat, and were positioned as a vital start to the day. The slogan stuck, expanding to include more foods than just cereal, and it’s impacted the way entire generations of people have eaten ever since. But there is some reasoning behind the idea.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy