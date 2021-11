Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large fire broke out in an office building Saturday morning near the Place de l'Opéra, a famous opera house in Paris. The 120 firefighters responding to the blaze were expected to work all day to prevent it from spreading to the upper floors, reports BFM TV in France. The building was unoccupied when the fire started and no deaths or injuries were reported. The origins of the fire were unknown and crews set up a barrier around the building.

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO