I’ve been excited about technology for as long as I can remember, because most of the time, it leads to better lives for everyone involved. Affordable technology (like the budget smartphones we often cover here at XDA) and ever-growing access to the internet has led to greater opportunities and more enjoyable lives for billions of people across the world. However, there is the occasional sinkhole in the road to technological progress, and the latest one is seemingly being embraced wildly out of proportion to its usefulness: the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. And I am so tired of hearing about it.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO