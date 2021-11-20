ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a dry day on Saturday then soggy weather for Sunday

By Tyler Ryan
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will be a good day to get some Christmas shopping done or do the things that require going outside. Clouds will dominate for the day on Saturday, but the good news is that it will be...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Day
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning. The Twin Cities saw a 30-degree temperature drop over the last 24 hours. Parts of central and western Minnesota woke up to subzero feels-like temperatures on this Thanksgiving. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts were still blowing strong Thursday morning, though they are expected to calm as the day goes on. We’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out right around 25, well below average. Black Friday will be dry, and temperatures will climb closer to average. They’ll stay there over the weekend, and a few flurries are possible on Saturday.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs ‘There’s No One Here To Help Us’: Staff Shortages Devastating Senior Living Facility Residents Cottage Grove Man Charged With Shooting Uber Eats Driver
MINNESOTA STATE
WFMJ.com

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

After a fantastic Wednesday forecast filled with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, Thursday will make a harsh turn. Temperatures will start off in the 40’s early in the morning. A few showers can be around from time to time starting off the Thanksgiving day forecast. Clouds are expected to win out the day with a cold front moving through by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Another cooldown after soggy Turkey Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather soggy day on this Thanksgiving, we are continuing to see cold air filter into the mountains. This will lead to a chilly Black Friday as temperatures, once again, take a tumble. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues to move on off...
TURKEY, KY
WBKO

Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers will drag in from the west along a cold front. You will need the jacket today as temperatures will struggle to make it past the upper 40s!. Scattered showers will dominate much of our morning and afternoon hours. With this system we’ll see...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy