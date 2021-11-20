Tracking a dry day on Saturday then soggy weather for Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning. The Twin Cities saw a 30-degree temperature drop over the last 24 hours. Parts of central and western Minnesota woke up to subzero feels-like temperatures on this Thanksgiving. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts were still blowing strong Thursday morning, though they are expected to calm as the day goes on. We’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out right around 25, well below average. Black Friday will be dry, and temperatures will climb closer to average. They’ll stay there over the weekend, and a few flurries are possible on Saturday. More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs ‘There’s No One Here To Help Us’: Staff Shortages Devastating Senior Living Facility Residents Cottage Grove Man Charged With Shooting Uber Eats Driver

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO