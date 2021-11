More than $600 million of luxury real estate went into contract in Manhattan last week, making it the strongest-performing week in at least 15 years. There were 67 contracts signed for residences in the borough priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Nov. 21, the most sales recorded in a single seven-day stretch so far this year, according to a report Monday from Olshan Realty. In fact, there were seven more contracts signed than the previous record, set the prior week.

