Military

Jefferson Middle School Holds Annual Veterans Day Gathering

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What motivated you to join the Armed Forces?” asked Jefferson Middle School fifth grade teacher Gina Hess to the veterans visiting her students. “I enlisted in 11th grade and followed one of my best friends into the Marine Corp,” said Retired Master Sargeant USMC...

www.post-journal.com

newscenter1.tv

Wilson Elementary holds annual program to honor veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Students at Wilson Elementary in Rapid City honored those who have served in the armed forces. Standing room only Wednesday at Wilson as the school hosted its annual Veterans Day program. The ceremony got underway with a Posting of Colors by the Rapid City Police Department...
RAPID CITY, SD
Franklin County Times

Area schools hold Veterans Day programs to honor those who served

Area schools held Veterans Day programs to recognize those who have served in the armed forces this past week. West Elementary, with Principal Ann Scott, and Russellville Elementary, with Principal Kristie Ezzell, combine to host the program for Russellville City Schools at the RCS Auditorium. The program featured the second...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Citizens Voice

LCCC hosts annual Veterans Day program

Luzerne County Community College hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday at the college’s Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center in Nanticoke. Speakers included LCCC student and U.S. Army veteran Elizabeth Dorris and college President Thomas P. Leary. As part of the program, free coffee was served to all LCCC veterans and active military members, courtesy of the LCCC Student Life Office. A free lunch was held after the program for participating veterans and active military members.
NANTICOKE, PA
wyomingnewsnow.tv

CY Middle School honors veterans with celebration of service

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CY Middle School hosted a Veterans Day celebration presented by the music and social studies programs. Veterans got to meet with members of the Student Council and have donuts and coffee. Then, the orchestra, band, and choir are put on performances for the veterans, their families, and students.
CASPER, WY
WBKO

Warren Central High School holds Veterans Day ceremonies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central Highschool honored Veterans Day with a ceremony for each of their grade levels. Each ceremony honored each Armed Force and encouraged students to stand if they had a veteran in their family. The ceremony was the first of its kind since COVID-19. They...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
heraldcourier.com

Watch Now: Abingdon holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

ABINGDON, Va. — Keynote speaker John Bradley, a retired Air Force colonel, spoke of sacrifice Thursday and shared how three of his friends made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country. Bradley’s comments came during the annual Veterans Day ceremony — attended by about 100 people — at Abingdon’s...
ABINGDON, VA
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
yourvalley.net

Photos: Desert Vista Elementary School holds Veterans Day ceremony

Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, held a wonderful Veterans Day ceremony the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10. Veterans and community members were invited. Former Desert Vista Elementary School and Apache Junction High School student Roman Rozell, a Green Beret, spoke, and student council president...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Billings Gazette

Photos: Huntley Project holds annual Veterans Day parade

Huntley Project Schools held their annual Veterans Day parade Thursday afternoon in Worden, with sixth grade students marching down Main Street holding American flags. Taps was played, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and a three volley salute was performed during the ceremony.
WORDEN, MT
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

KSS holds Veterans Day service

On Thursday, Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) hosted a Veterans Day program to honor all who have served in the military. Held in the Gold Gym at KSS, hundreds of students, along with members of the public came to enjoy a service together and express their gratitude and thank veterans for their service to the country.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
newsitem.com

G-SACH holds second annual veterans dinner

COAL TOWNSHIP — Staff and administration from Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital (G-SACH) dedicated their time Wednesday evening to cook, pack and distribute 200 meals to veterans. The event took place at nine different locations within the health system’s service region and dinners were served at no cost to veterans and...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Community Gathers to Honor our Honorable on Veterans Day

Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. “It’s a great day to be an American, never forget that,” said Sgt. Major Douglas Lundblad, a highly decorated veteran from Hambden Township who was this year’s ceremonial Veterans Day speaker in front of the Geauga County Courthouse. “This was the perfect opportunity to have the students hear about the experiences of someone in the military and to show respect for them,” said Donna Picone, a third-grade teacher at Park Elementary School who walked students from the neighboring school to join in commemoration. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Times-Online

Jefferson 2nd Graders Share Veterans Day Program

The Jefferson Elementary 2nd Graders shared a very special Veterans Day program on Nov. 16th that was recorded and posted to YouTube to be viewed by parents, grandparents, friends and community members. If you missed the opportunity you can still view the recording by visiting https://web.playsight.com/facility/valley-city-jrsr-high- school-go/vod-archive? fbclid=IwAR12ZH_ooKRkD0e Ho8B3UiH-_v8m1mBwB LjCfv2ChSQwSLJekcmr8SGwuvU and clicking On Demand Videos.
MILITARY
WKRG News 5

Mobile turns out for annual Veterans Day parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several Veterans Day events were held throughout the Port City Thursday, including the annual Mobile Veterans Day Parade. Over 1,000 JROTC cadets, surrounding area high school marching bands, and several organizations gathered throughout downtown, as the community paid their respects to those present and past, who have served our country. Supporters such […]
MOBILE, AL
Portland Tribune

Many gather for Molalla Veterans Day event

A little more than 150 people show up to pay tribute to America's veterans with song, heartfelt words and more. A strong turnout and plenty of important words were all part of a Veterans Day event Nov. 11 at St. James Catholic Church in Molalla. More than 150 people attended...
MOLALLA, OR
Lockhaven Express

CMMS students, teachers gather for Veterans Day Ceremony

MILL HALL — Red, white and blue splashed through the spirits of Central Mountain Middle School for a special Veterans Day celebration. Students and faculty sat in the auditorium to a patriotic selection of songs sang by the school’s choir. The choir made up of about 30 students sang their hearts out in honoring service men and women during the annual assembly held on Thursday.
MILL HALL, PA

