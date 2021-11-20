Jefferson Middle School Holds Annual Veterans Day Gathering

Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. “It’s a great day to be an American, never forget that,” said Sgt. Major Douglas Lundblad, a highly decorated veteran from Hambden Township who was this year’s ceremonial Veterans Day speaker in front of the Geauga County Courthouse. “This was the perfect opportunity to have the students hear about the experiences of someone in the military and to show respect for them,” said Donna Picone, a third-grade teacher at Park Elementary School who walked students from the neighboring school to join in commemoration. The...

