Building multichain is a new necessity for DeFi products

Gain Rental and Gain Matcher allow users to set their own terms and trigger a chain reaction of financial gain in a secure environment, with minimum collateral. Wellington, New Zealand – ChainGain, the decentralised financial platform, offering innovative products tailored for many individuals, ranging from lending and borrowing protocol to capital renting, announces two innovative products that are set to disrupt the DeFi rules and break the collateral barriers. Gain Rental and Gain Matcher are two broad-spectrum products that guarantee financial gains in a secure environment. From investors accessing capital with a minimal amount of collateral, in a total safe ecosystem, to people eager to put their crypto portfolio to work to generate passive income via the lending pool or via peer-to-peer lending, the new platform bridges the gap between everyday financial needs and the DeFi paradigm, in order to create the decentralised protocols to answer to a broad range of financial needs.

