Marriott plans to open two luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia, and I’m almost tempted… but not really. Marriott opening hotels as part of Red Sea Project. Marriott has signed an agreement with the Red Sea Development Company to develop two new luxury hotels (a St. Regis and an EDITION) as part of the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. The Red Sea Project is one of the first “giga” projects announced by Saudi Arabia’s government, as part of the country’s plan to become more of a tourist destination. This massive project covers 28,000 square kilometers on the west coast of the country, and includes an archipelago of more than 90 natural islands.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO