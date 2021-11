It’s the 12th weekend of the high school football season, the second week of the postseason and seven Eastern Pennsylvania Conference teams remain alive. In the Class 6A semifinals and the 5A championship game, EPC teams are going head-to-head in what figures to be some of the most compelling and intriguing games of the season. Remember, schools are requesting that tickets be purchased online ...

EMMAUS, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO