PHOTOS: Vandals destroy L.A. Chase Bank, spray paint ‘Kill Kyle,’ ‘Kyle is a killer’

By Seth Lemon
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Vandals ransacked a bank near The Grove early Saturday morning, smashing windows and spray-painting messages about Kyle Rittenhouse after Friday’s verdict.

Police responded sometime around 12:45 a.m. to the Chase Bank at Beverly Blvd. & Fairfax Ave.

The glass front doors and several exterior windows shattered almost entirely. In addition, the digital screen of an ATM was fractured.

A smashed window at the Chase Bank in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. Photo credit Seth Lemon/KNX

Tagged messages covered the walls, sidewalk, and a bus stop outside. Phrases included “Kill Kyle,” “Kyle is a killer,” and “F––– Rittenhouse.”

An alarm rang for some time in a video posted by a witness Sean Carmitchel, who said he could hear a group yelling “Kill Kyle” shortly after the building had been damaged.

Spray-painting that reads "Kyle is a killer" outside a Chase Bank in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. Photo credit Seth Lemon/KNX

LAPD ran into the bank yelling, “Come out with your hands up!” according to Carmitchel.

The witness also reported police making several arrests nearby on suspicion of vandalism, citing sources who said investigators believed a group of at least three people were responsible for the damage.

Comments / 82

Susan Talbot
5d ago

Violence is not the answer. your destroying some innocent people's businesses just because your angry. You who were involved in this (and you all know who you are) need pay the businesses for the damage you caused. these business were not to blame for the verdict YOU OWE THEM.

Reply
10
Steve Schliebe
4d ago

Leftist pundits are all up in arms, doing their hand-wringing, sounding "the sky is falling" alarm that conservative vigilantes will now be roaming the streets shooting protesters on sight. But who is really roaming the streets causing major damage? So-called protesters who are really nothing but crime-prone rioters.

Reply
9
Krade L. Mybols
5d ago

Lol... "Kill Kyle"? That's really good to see and hear. I'm glad that everybody learned absolutely nothing from this entire ordeal. 🙄

Reply(1)
9
 

