The anxiety level in the UW Field House on Sunday was almost palpable. It spiked quickly in the first set when the University of Wisconsin volleyball team stumbled out of the blocks against Northwestern. It ebbed after an 8-1 run gave the Badgers the lead late in the set, only to rise again after they failed to convert on two set points and ultimately lost in extra points on back-to-back service aces.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO