Fans of FIFA worldwide have been feeling the wrath of goalkeepers on this year’s game. EA’s rewritten system for the men and women between the goalposts has increased the number of shots that get saved per match. On Ultimate Team, players were used to experiencing chaotic high scoring contests over the years. FIFA 22 has reduced this in favour of tighter, more tense matches where the best goalkeepers often create frustration and relief.

