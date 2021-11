Some teams chose to keep their bye weeks. Roosevelt wanted to play one of the best in Division I. In the aftermath of a 40-7 loss to No. 6 ‘Iolani, one that doesn’t count in the OIA Division I standings, Rough Riders coach Kui Kahooilihala lamented the defeat. Roosevelt lined up without eight starters on Friday. One of them, highly-recruited linebacker Kaeo Akana, was on a recruiting trip on Friday. Yet, the Rough Riders defense was steady in the first half, containing ‘Iolani running back Brody Bantolina.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO