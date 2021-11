Uplevyl, an Austin-based tech company that makes an app and digital platform geared to professional women, launched last Tuesday. Shubhi Bhonsle-Rao, Uplevyl’s founder and CEO, is a former senior executive with Alphabet, Tesco, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ford Motor Company, among others. She also sits on the board of directors of Open Lending, Center for Global Development, International Center for Research on Women and is an honorary advisory council member of the Federal Reserve San Francisco.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO