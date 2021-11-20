5220 Eureka Drive

*******This home has barely been lived in since purchased in 2020. Everything is still like new*******It was completely updated by the previous owners and features a sunroom that has heating as well as AC. Perfect for all seasons. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, a large living room, separate dining room and a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. The laundry is located on the top floor with energy-efficient, front-loading washer and dryer. The basement is dry, has plenty of storage, a sump pump, and space for a bonus room of your choosing. The yard is nice, flat, and fenced. The back deck is perfect for relaxing and taking in the lovely mountainous views that Western Maryland has to offer. There is a newer furnace/central air, flooring, wirings, stainless steel appliances, windows, fixtures, paint, deck, and a trusty metal roof. There is off street parking in the rear for 3-4 cars.
