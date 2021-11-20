ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5220 Eureka Drive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5220 Eureka a Hidden Gem in Taylor Mill - Property Id: 761078. Beautiful 3+2 Newly remodeled home w/ 1 car garage, breezeway & private sunroom. 1st floor has...

5718 Lantana Ave

This is a beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a newly updated kitchen, and a finished basement. The home features a first floor and second floor master bedroom, in addition to a second second floor bedroom, and large bedroom in the basement. There is a beautiful sunlit family room, and formal dining room as well as a full bathroom on the first floor. Tenants can also enjoy the enclosed porch that can be used year round. The finished basement has an open area that can be used as another family room, another small room that can be used as an office, a bar, a laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, and a garage that can be used for storage. The back yard is enclosed with a brand new privacy fence.
CINCINNATI, OH
2702 Tylersville Rd

PURCHASING A HOME? WE HAVE THE SITE FOR YOU! - Are you purchasing your dream home? We have the site for you! We are close to shopping, restaurants, and so much more. Our community features onsite mail boxes, onsite leasing/management offices, we are pet friendly, (some restrictions apply) and we are in the Fairfield City School District.
HAMILTON, OH
24 E Street South,

South E St 24 Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, a spacious bedroom, central air, w/d hookup (stack in unit), and has on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
3462 March Terrace 3471 Lapland Dr

- Your new home awaits you in the heart of White Oak! This location offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. We also provide off-street parking, onsite laundry, and a storage unit. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is...
CINCINNATI, OH
930 Snider Rd

FOXBERRY APTS NEWLY UPDATED 1BDRM - Property Id: 326033. Newly Updated, Beautiful One bedroom apartment in Mason Ohio. This deluxe 1 bedroom apartment is conveniently located directly behind Courts 4 Sports and Wall to Wall Soccer. In addition to major highways, US 42, local shopping and restaurants. This property provides...
MASON, OH
5 Water Mark Way

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4858 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous masonry stucco home sits on ½ acre lot located on 4th hole of Palmer-Deacon Golf Course. Custom home fully refinished w/dramatic entrance w/10 foot cut glass double doors leading to large living room w/floor to ceiling fireplace, open concept island kitchen w/Thermador appliances, beautiful cabinetry w/eat-at-island. Upstairs highlights game room + exercise/flex room, two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathrooms & balcony overlooking the pool. Primary bedroom has it’s own large seating area w/fireplace, built-in TV, amazing bath w/large walk-in closet plus temp. controlled wine room, heated floors; office/library overlook pool/golf course. Spacious secondary bedroom downstairs w/private bath. Large entertainment area encompasses a beautiful yard w/outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool, water feature & covered patio surrounded by lush landscaping. 3 car garage w/Tesla charger built in garage. Built-in generator for back-up power supply. Complete home Control4 automation system.
GOLF
9 Wallace Avenue

Charming Wallace Woods Neighborhood 2nd floor 2 BR Apt - Located in the desirable Wallace Woods Neighborhood, this second floor 2 bedroom apartment at 9 Wallace Avenue doesn't lack any charm with all hardwood floors and it's original wood doors and casings. The rooms are huge and can be configured with unlimited furniture layouts. The Living Room and Bedrooms can easily accommodate a desk for a home office area. Storage is not an issue with 2 large closets. The kitchen has tasteful finishes and room for a small dining table. The bathroom is bright with updated fixtures and custom tile finishes. Our two bedroom apartments rent very quickly so don't hesitate to schedule a showing. For more information about us or to see a list of vacancies please visit our website at: gastrightproperties.com.
COVINGTON, KY
6020 Harrison Ave

- If you’re looking for convenience, look no further than Monte Carlo! You are within a 5-minute drive or a 15-minute walk to shopping, food, and entertainment. These spacious units are equipped with newer cabinets and countertops, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and high-end appliances. *A one time $25 administration fee...
CINCINNATI, OH
5653-5659 Beechmont Ave

1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
CINCINNATI, OH
9402 Hunters Creek Dr.

Large Condo For Rent ($1650) - Lakefront in Sycamore Schools! Best 2/3 bedroom townhouse w/serene lake view & mature trees. Open living room/dining room. No neighbors above or below! Bright/cheerful kitchen. 1 car garage + finished basement. Enjoy trails, clubhouse w/pool!. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the amount...
BLUE ASH, OH
1979 Dalewood Place

1-Bed Apartment | Avail. April 11th | Bond Hill | Vouchers Accepted - Call (513) 342-4565 for more information or apply at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. 1-bedroom apartment home located at 1979 Dalewood Place in Bond Hill Available Aprill 11th. $655 per month, 12-month lease with a $655 security deposit. Water, heat, trash & sewage included in the rent. We require a $30 app fee for each applicant over the age of 18.
CINCINNATI, OH
1222 Queen St NE

2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT! - Spacious and bright 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 12/1/2021. Wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, recess lighting, washer dryer in unit, and much more. Tenant pays for electricity. No pets and No smoking allowed. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1222 Queen St NE, Washington, DC.
1770 E Mcmillan St

Enjoy amazing panoramic river views from the oversized rooftop deck 33'x24'. Spacious, open townhouse that feels like a single family home. 3 floors, oversized bedrooms, stone fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Private yard, 2 decks, patio/porch, elevator, basement, & oversized 2 car garage. Quiet location. Easy access to vibrant dining, entertainment.
CINCINNATI, OH
4271 Paul Road,

4271 Paul Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical and updated plumbing system. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a family room, separate dining, w/d hook-up, central air, 1 car attached garage, and a partial basement! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
12208 Mcmullen Highway SW

*******This home has barely been lived in since purchased in 2020. Everything is still like new*******It was completely updated by the previous owners and features a sunroom that has heating as well as AC. Perfect for all seasons. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, a large living room, separate dining room and a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. The laundry is located on the top floor with energy-efficient, front-loading washer and dryer. The basement is dry, has plenty of storage, a sump pump, and space for a bonus room of your choosing. The yard is nice, flat, and fenced. The back deck is perfect for relaxing and taking in the lovely mountainous views that Western Maryland has to offer. There is a newer furnace/central air, flooring, wirings, stainless steel appliances, windows, fixtures, paint, deck, and a trusty metal roof. There is off street parking in the rear for 3-4 cars.
3420 Gunther Way

Welcome to 3420 Gunther Way! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, end-unit rowhome is one of a kind and offers over 2500 SF of living space, is 16 feet wide and boasts 9-foot ceilings throughout. Parking is a breeze with a one-car garage PLUS a rear parking pad! The front garage leads directly into the house and guests can enter from the front door hallway that leads to a large foyer equipped with a coat closet. This level also offers a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, a full closet and a rear exit leading to the parking pad. Upstairs offers an open concept floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a good-sized pantry, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast area and an exit to a large deck - perfect for easy entertaining! The living room has gorgeous custom built-ins with room for a 70-inch TV. The light filled dining area and half bath is also on this level. Upstairs leads you to 2 bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom is HUGE featuring three custom closets; a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, a jetted tub and a separate standing shower with body jets. The second bedroom has a ceiling fan, custom closet and another en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and an oversized linen closet. The laundry room with front loading washer and dryer completes this level. An additional flight up takes you to a wet bar and outside to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views! The home has beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Recent updates include a new water heater (12/2020), new Trex decking on lower deck (2021); new top-down/bottom-up window treatments on almost ALL 27 WINDOWS, new fixtures throughout and SO MUCH MORE! This home truly makes city living easy. Schedule your showing today! See home features/updates page.
3220 N. 68th St.

Remodeled 2 bedroom condo near Old Town Scottsdale! Available now! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, fixtures and appliances. The bathroom has a new, tub, sink, etc. New ceiling fans, blinds and more throughout. A stacked washer & dryer has been added as well.Terrific location-close to Old Town and all the dining and entertainment the area has to offer. Also, just minutes from the 101, the zoo and Papago Park.
1316 Dunbar Oaks Drive

This lovely two-level Ranch Rambler, located on a cul-de-sac, in the sought-after neighborhood of Chapel Oaks is waiting to be called home! Its kitchen features white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and tile flooring. Relax on the cozy updated porch and admire the beautiful curb appeal. This home is one of the largest in the neighborhood, with its extended floor plan between the kitchen and living room makes this possible; it's all finished with fresh paint, great lighting and durable plank flooring. The first level also offers two nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with tile finishes. The lower level has two additional bedrooms, one with it's own private entry, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. This level also has an additional back porch which conveniently leads out to the spacious and fenced backyard perfect for play, barbecues or fall bonfire nights. You will be conveniently located minutes from Washington DC, public transportation, Deanwood and Cheverly Metro Stations, the Baltimore-Washington Pkwy, Fairmount Heights Park and FedEx Field. Schedule your showing and make this your cozy home right before the holidays!
Community Policy