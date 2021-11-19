ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TMEA Region 23 Orchestra Region Concert

By Editor's Note
thebuzzmagazines.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Music Educational Association (TMEA) Region 23 Orchestra concert will be on site, November 20, Saturday night...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Summit Community Orchestra to perform free concert Tuesday

The Summit Community Orchestra will perform its fall concert for free Tuesday, Nov. 16. The event, called “Majestic Music and Movies,” starts at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Conducted by Jason Rodon, the concert features music by Franz von Suppe, Jean Sibelius and Aaron Copeland...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
moodyonthemarket.com

Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Planning Holiday Concert

The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra is planning a holiday concert for next month. It filled us in with the details:. Get into the holiday spirit with us on December 11th at the Mendel Center Mainstage, as the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra celebrates the sights, sounds, and talents of Southwest Michigan. The SMSO, led by Music Director finalist Rachel Waddell, will present a family friendly evening filled with Christmas and holiday favorites that capture the fun, joy, and spirit of the season. The orchestra will be joined by local talent including the return of acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, Jenna Mammina, Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Dr. Andraé Townsel, Southwest Michigan Symphony Chorus and Studio Dance Theatre.Don’t miss this dynamic and poignant program and the opportunity to make the SMSO part of your annual holiday traditions.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSST Radio

SSMS Has Record 70 Students Make TMEA Region 4 Middle School Bands

The Sulphur Springs Middle School Band has a record 70 students make the TMEA (Texas Music Educators Association) Region 4 Middle School Concert and Symphonic Bands. The second highest school only had 28 kids make the band. The SSMS Choir students also did well at Region Choir auditions as well, according to information released by the Sulphur Springs ISD Fine Arts Department.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

Westwood Students Victorious in TMEA All-State Orchestra Auditions

On October 29th and 30th, orchestra students auditioned for a spot in the prestigious Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Orchestra ensembles. Students started preparing the audition material when it was originally released in May, with additional pieces released in August, which culminated in the final auditions in late October. Results were released this past Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra#Beautiful Music#Tmea Region#Lakes High School
Keene Sentinel

Holiday Choral Concerts Return to the Region

The holiday season is upon us, which brings with it tidings of great joy, promise of a fruitful new year—and choral concerts. Festive music is a hallmark of this time of year, and many choral groups are taking the stage and offering live performances for the first time in two years.
KEENE, NH
Brainerd Dispatch

Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents winter series concerts

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents its winter concert series with the theme “A Concerto for the Holidays.”. There will be outreach concerts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Log Church in Crosslake followed by a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 performance at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls and a 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 concert at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
thebuzzmagazines.com

Event Roundup: Thanksgiving Week

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Thanksgiving Week! There are lots of holiday festivities happening around Houston this week. If you’re looking for fun ideas to join in the holiday cheer, check out these events.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Fans Pack Theater District To Express Their Emotions Over The Passing Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway fans were devastated Friday night to hear of the passing of composer Stephen Sondheim. Some of them rushed to the Theater District without tickets to pay tribute to the legend. “Cast, musicians, crew dedicate tonight’s and going forward for our entire run to Stephen Sondheim,” actress Patti LuPone said. Before Friday’s production of “Company,” LuPone, the show’s star, was joined by the entire cast to pay tribute to Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for the show. Director Marianne Elliott said the performance was a celebration of the joy Sondheim brought to audiences. “Well, he’s like Shakespeare, isn’t he?...
PERFORMING ARTS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Highland dancer

As the bagpipes screamed in my ears, I swallowed my last bit of nerves and stepped on the platform. I was ready. I had been working for this moment since kindergarten, and it had finally arrived. I forced a smile onto my face and found my mom and dance teachers in the crowd. Deep breath. Here we go. It was my first Highland dance competition, and I was just figuring out the world of ribbons, trophies, and kilts.
BELLAIRE, TX
CLASSIX 107.9

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim, a genius of musical theater who created a new standard for American stage musicals and noted as theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist, died early this Friday in his home at 91. The announcement of his death was made by his lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas. Pappas said that he did not […]
ENTERTAINMENT
thebuzzmagazines.com

Rumor Has It - December 2021

Green bash. A combination of their last names created the theme for Blair Bashen and Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Danny Green’s wedding at The Post Oak. Eight bridesmaids in green and a wedding backdrop of green curtains created that glow of renewal. A seated meal for 250 included former NBA and team colleagues. Midway, Blair changed from her gown to a white jumpsuit and joined parents Janet and Steve Bashen and siblings Drew Bashen and Jheri Bashen Walters for a dance. A champagne chandelier created a bubbly ambiance as a female aerialist in a crystal leotard hung from the ceiling and poured the celebratory drink. Life-sized topiaries of the couple’s dogs greeted guests at the Welcome Party. If it sounds like it was a production, it was, created by POP! by Yaz.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy