TMEA Region 23 Orchestra Region Concert

The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra is planning a holiday concert for next month. It filled us in with the details:. Get into the holiday spirit with us on December 11th at the Mendel Center Mainstage, as the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra celebrates the sights, sounds, and talents of Southwest Michigan. The SMSO, led by Music Director finalist Rachel Waddell, will present a family friendly evening filled with Christmas and holiday favorites that capture the fun, joy, and spirit of the season. The orchestra will be joined by local talent including the return of acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, Jenna Mammina, Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Dr. Andraé Townsel, Southwest Michigan Symphony Chorus and Studio Dance Theatre.Don’t miss this dynamic and poignant program and the opportunity to make the SMSO part of your annual holiday traditions.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO