The Nikon D3500 is one of our favorite DSLRs for photography students – or for anyone who is looking for a low-cost way into serious image taking. It was launched way back in 2018, and even back then it wasn't much of a update on the D3400 that went before it. However, beginner cameras don't have to be cutting edge – they have to be straightforward, affordable, and just plain good. And that's what the D3500 delivers. It's basic in many respects but the 24MP sensor at its heart is very good, and the little Nikon can call on a huge range of Nikon DSLR lenses. Old or not, the D3500 is one of those cameras that looks just as good now as when it was launched.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO