Even Jack Dorsey's rebranded crypto company is getting in on the craze for tungsten cubes, the super-heavy metal blocks that cost up to $3,500

By Dominick Reuter
 2 days ago

Midwest Tungsten Service

  • Square's rebranding announcement as Block contained a strange reference to tungsten cubes.
  • The mention was a signal to crypto enthusiasts, who were recently in a frenzy to buy the novelty objects.
  • A small tungstent manufacturing company shared what it has been like to ride the surge of attention.

In its rebranding announcement as Block, the digital financial company Square contained an odd reference.

"Not to get all meta on you… but we're going to!" the company tweeted . "Block references the neighborhood blocks where we find our sellers, a blockchain, block parties full of music, obstacles to overcome, a section of code, building blocks, and of course, tungsten cubes."

Last October, tungsten cubes were thrust into the national spotlight after a few viral tweets inspired a quasi-obsessive fixation among crypto enthusiasts with the unique tactile experience of the objects — and their extraordinary weight-to-size ratio.

Most of the cubes were sold by a small industrial manufacturer outside Chicago, Midwest Tungsten Service.

MTS had seen sales spikes before and would occasionally experience a flutter of activity after a science blog or YouTube video featured one of its metallic novelty cubes, spheres, or fidget spinners .

But the surge in the second half of October was like nothing they had dealt with before, MTS ecommerce director Sean Murray told Insider.

"By the third day, it was like, 'Oh, wow, this is completely different,'" he said.

Tungsten is a high-density metal — comparable to gold — that is used in a wide array of industrial applications. Even small volumes of the element are strangely heavy, with 1.5-inch cubes weighing 2.2 pounds ($199), or 3-inch cubes at 17.6 pounds ($1,599).

"We actually had what we thought at the time was multiple years worth of inventory of some of those different sizes," Murray said.

On October 13, cube sales spiked 300% and Coindesk jumped on the story, followed by Bloomberg , Vice , and The Wall Street Journal .

Nic Carter, a VC and an early cube collector, told the Journal that the cube's density offered a pleasing sensory contrast to the intangibility of digital currency.

"We're just deprived of physical totems of our affection, and so tungsten fills that hole in our hearts," Carter said.

One thing that differentiated the crypto crowd from previous buyers was the greater share of interest in the larger cube sizes.

"We thought nobody would buy our 17.6 lb, 3-inch tungsten cube. We were so, so wrong," the company says on its Amazon listing for a new 4-inch, 41.6-pound cube ($3,499).

Murray said the company was surprised by the sudden interest, but well prepared to make the most of it, since they tend to carry more inventory than other "just-in-time" manufacturers and had a well-established, rapid-order-fulfillment process.

"We had people who normally come in at 6:30 a.m. coming in at 1:30 a.m.," he said."We had spouses and children of people come in to help out at various times."

In addition to traditional ecommerce responses like pulling staff from other areas of the company to help process orders or dealing with Amazon's fulfillment network, Murray said he also underwent a crash-course in crypto.

"I'm just someone who, if there's a new thing, I like to check it out," he said.

MTS began accepting bitcoin payments on its website, and on October 22 announced it was auctioning an NFT for the largest Tungsten cube ever , measuring 14.5 inches and weighing in at a whopping 2,000 pounds.

Due to the sheer logistical difficulty of shipping an item with those specs, the cube will remain at MTS' facilities where its owners can schedule one visit per year to touch and photograph it. The winner was a crypto group known as TungstenDAO that paid nearly 57 ETH (worth about $247,000 at the time).

Murray said the crypto-fueled peak has passed, but that holiday sales are starting to pick up as customers shop for stocking stuffers. He also said that bulk orders are starting to pick up from companies that want engraved cubes to give to employees.

"In this case, cryptocurrency-related firms are a large part of it," Murray said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

decrypt.co

Square Changes Name to Block, Reflecting CEO Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Endeavors

When Jack Dorsey resigned as Twitter CEO this week to focus on his other company—financial payments firm Square—many wondered what it would mean for both businesses' crypto ambitions. Dorsey today subtweeted at least some of that answer. Square has announced it is renamed itself Block in an apparent reference to...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

What Jack Dorsey Stepping Down Means for Crypto

The cryptocurrency space will get more brainpower from one of the brighter minds in big tech via Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as the company’s CEO on Monday. Dorsey has been a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, and it looks like he’ll have more free time to...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dorsey-led Square rebrands to Block in nod to blockchain

(Reuters) -Square Inc, the payments company led by Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey, said on Wednesday it was changing its name to Block Inc, as it looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain. The San Francisco-based company said the name “Square” had become synonymous...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jack Dorsey chases crypto, fintech dream post Twitter

At a packed Miami conference in June, Jack Dorsey mused in front of thousands of attendees about where his real passion lay: “If I weren’t at Square or Twitter, I’d be working on bitcoin.”. On Monday, Dorsey made good on one part of that, announcing he would leave Twitter for...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Departure Sets the Stage For Expanding His Crypto Influence

Having stepped down as CEO of Twitter, bitcoin booster Jack Dorsey will likely be spending a lot more time at Square, the payments company he founded. Given Square’s early and aggressive support of bitcoin — Cash App started allowing customers to buy and sell the first and largest cryptocurrency in January of 2018, just as the first big crypto winter hit — it seems likely that Dorsey’s already strong influence on the cryptocurrency will expand dramatically.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Don’t think of it as leaving Twitter. Jack Dorsey’s going all in on crypto.

Jack Dorsey’s sudden exit from Twitter underlines the tech pioneer’s growing fixation with crypto — a passion that has forced a sudden resolution of the odd situation of a single individual leading two large tech companies. It’s now clear that Square is Dorsey’s favorite child and needs all of his...
BUSINESS
