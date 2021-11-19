ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

WKAR Radio Holiday Specials 2021

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Thu., Nov. 25 | Tune in and enjoy a variety of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. During The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show, host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. Record...

www.wkar.org

wkar.org

Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner | WKAR Radio

Sun., 28. at 4 p.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Candles Burning Brightly is a one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities. Host Mindy Ratner shares performances by the Zamir Chorale of Boston, harpist Andrea Stein, the New England...
wkar.org

Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain | WKAR Radio

Thu., 25. at 11 a.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | An hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. WKAR RADIO.
wkar.org

Turkey Confidential | The Splendid Table | WKAR Radio

Thu., 25. at 9 a.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. Record your Thanksgiving questions for...
wkar.org

Coppelia | Great Performances

Fri. Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy this modern reboot of the 1870 ballet featuring a blend of live action dance with animation. Based on a 2008 stage production by Dutch National Ballet, Great Performances: Coppelia is a contemporary reboot for the digital age.
