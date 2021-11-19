WKAR Radio Holiday Specials 2021

Nick Steele and Kristen Flowers, married morning show co-hosts at Audacy “99.5 The Wolf” KWJJ Portland, OR, helped erase more than $3.5 million in medical debt for the Pacific Northwest. The couple partnered with RIP Medical Debt Nov. 15-18, for the “Nick & Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff” event. A personal cause for the couple, the “Medical Debt Payoff” was inspired by a massive medical bill received while Kristen was pregnant with the couple’s daughter Lilly. Hospitalized at 24-weeks, Kristen was initially charged $250,000 for her hospital stay. “We are beyond humbled by the generosity of the Pacific Northwest,” said Nick and Kristen. “This $3.5 million will help so many people who have been struggling for so long. No one should have to worry about paying their medical debt or gifts for their children. We are thrilled to help ease that burden for them.”
