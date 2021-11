ANIKA BANERJEE ‘24 (SHE/HER) In March of 2020, many schools and colleges went online because of COVID-19. Bringing school back in person required numerous changes to safeguard the health and safety of students and faculty. Prior to the pandemic, students living on campus were able to use their CatCards to enter any residence hall; since the fall of 2020, when students were permitted to return to campus, administrators restricted CatCards to only allow entrance into the residence hall a student lives in.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO