Ask M&M: Should my business carry debt?

Another 70,000 households have seen their energy supplier go out of business as another two firms were squeezed out of the market.Entice Energy, which had 5,400 households on its books, and Orbit Energy, which supplies 65,000 customers, are both closing their doors.Regulator Ofgem said that it would ensure all the customers find a new home at a different energy supplier.They can continue to use energy as normal and will be contacted by their new supplier in time. Their bills might change following the switch.I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry; under our safety net we’ll make sure your...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO