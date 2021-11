When you’re considering buying into an annuity, it’s natural to wonder what kinds of returns they typically attain. The rate of return is an important factor in the growth of their portfolio and how much income will be received in retirement. However, any fees you encounter will eat into your returns. You should also know how to calculate the average rate of return on your annuity. You can work with a financial advisor to understand and use all key gauges for evaluating an annuity.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO