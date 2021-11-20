The Zatoichi Tape Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Select Vision will put on sale the 26 of February anime movie Seven Days War, will arrive in Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. When Mamoru, Aya, and their friends decide to run away from home for seven days, their little rebellion turns into an open war against adults. Mamoru Suzuhara is an introverted high school student who spends his days reading military history and strategy books. After learning that the girl he likes, Aya Chiyono, is reluctant to move with her family to Tokyo, he decides to gather the courage to ask her to elope with him. Accompanied by four friends, they decide to hide from the adults in an abandoned coal factory. But after the first day of fun, they come to the surprising conclusion that they are not alone in the factory and they meet Malet, a Thai girl who runs away from the immigration office. When agents from the immigration office break into the scene the next morning, Mamoru and his friends repel them, turning their little rebellion into an open war against adults.

