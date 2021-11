"Perfect is the enemy of the good". We all know this saying. However, we somehow think that this is not applicable to running a business. Companies spend hours and hours on perfecting and fine-tuning product features. The problem is, these features seem meaningful and important to them, not their target audience. As a result, companies that fret over their visuals and site design end up losing to those brands that apply a consumer-centered approach. We don’t say that polishing various aspects of your product is bad. What we are trying to channel is that customers should be the center of your development process. Agile principles, remember?

