Making Your Crypto Transactions Truly Anonymous: ZMATIC Vs. Monero Vs. ZCash

This article, composed of several literal modules, explores the natural evolution of DeFi as we know it. Advancing from Ethereum and other pockets of DeFi to a more robust Bitcoin-based solution could allow millions to participate in the most egalitarian redistribution of wealth in history. The story starts by describing a challenge Bitcoin and DeFi could solve and provide an alternative to current banking systems, which are not accessible to some. Part 1 - Prologue and Introduction Part 2 - DeFi CeFi comparison Part 3 - Benefits of a Bitcoin-based DeFi system Part 4 - Meet Sovryn, the most feature-rich platform for Bitcoin DeFi Part 5 - Prerequisites for the Bitcoin DeFi and outro.

