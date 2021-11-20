ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Your Crypto Transactions Truly Anonymous: ZMATIC Vs. Monero Vs. ZCash

 5 days ago
Zpayments is a private payment system powered by Zeromatic protocol (zmatic.io) and Polygon network. With $ZMATIC users can send their funds confidentially (transferred amounts are private) and anonymously (identities of transactors are private). Zeromatic Protocol based on Σ-Bullets (improved zero-knowledge proof system Bulletproof and Sigma protocol) with modifications for “many-out-of-many proofs”....

