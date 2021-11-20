Why Everyday People Don’t Trust Crypto and Some Answers To Placate Their Fears

The Bitcoin halving is due to take place on May 12, 2020. It is the third halving that has occurred every 210,000 blocks that have been mined on the Bitcoin network. Every halving halves the number of Bitcoins that miners receive for their efforts. Bitcoin’s hash rate (the amount of power miners use to validate transactions on the blockchain) has – with some fluctuations along the way – been increasing over time. The higher the hash rate the more difficult it comes to calculate new blocks. This is a clear driving factor for an increase in Bitcoin's price. However, this may take some time for miners to acquire more sophisticated mining equipment.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO