Why Everyday People Don’t Trust Crypto and Some Answers To Placate Their Fears

By Isaac Melchizedek
 5 days ago
More than 300 million people now have crypto wallets as bitcoin and other cryptos break into the public...

Benzinga

Do Some People Still View Crypto as Irrelevant? Hint: Yes

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. It’s no secret that crypto has gone mainstream and beyond. However, given all that may change and is currently changing in the world of finance and payments, non-believers in crypto continue to speak out. What are the naysayers worried about?
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

‘Probably Nothing’: Why People Still Hate Crypto

It ended pretty much the same way it began, with a tweet. Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron yesterday went to reassure users that the popular messaging platform will not be integrating crypto after all. This comes after a period of public backlash, where users threatened to or shared screenshots of deactivating their paid Nitro memberships, over the possibility that Discord would lean into crypto.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Yes, This Is the Very Simple Guide to Cryptocurrencies You Were Looking For

Cryptocurrency refers to a digital or virtual currency. Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency with the most significant [market cap] There are over 5,000 altcoins in existence, including ETH, [XRP] and more. Bitcoin has a supply of 21 million, with the last scheduled to be mined by 2140. Miners compete to validate transactions to create blocks and get rewards as an exchange for the service (in the form of new units of cryptocurrency.) And rewards for miners will vary between cryptocurrencies.
CURRENCIES
#Everyday People
Hackernoon

Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #2 "Never take profits unless..."

Never take profits unless you're trading as a living, you just might fall into the trap that has doomed many in this market. Eventually, the market will get so hot and greedy, you will have to sell to avoid the inevitable bear market that follows. Until then, let your portfolio grow, otherwise you end up taking profits away from yourself, paying more taxes than you need to, and missing out on future growth.
MARKETS
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Cryptocurrency: Should Bitcoin mining be curbed in Europe? Swedish authorities say yes

Swedish authorities have called for an EU-wide ban on energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining, which they say threatens targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C under the 2015 Paris Agreement. In an open letter to the European Union, Erik Thedéen, director of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, and Björn Risinger, director of...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Crypto Whale Acquires Over 800 Billion SHIB Tokens Despite Shiba Inu Crashing 50%

According to the cryptocurrency investment monitoring tool, WhaleAlert, one cryptocurrency whale seems to be loading up on meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The investor shelled out $36,890,600 to purchase over 850 billion SHIB tokens. The transaction appears to be either an over-the-counter (OTC) trade or a private transaction. This particular...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today And Is A Price-Trend Reversal In Store?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.57% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 5.92% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE rose 0.38% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and fell 2.27% against Ethereum, the second-largest coin in a 24 hour period. The year-to-date...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Retail Interest In Shiba Inu Falls 60% Since October Peak

Search volume for meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has declined by 60% on Google since peaking Oct. 24. What Happened: Sharing a screenshot depicted SHIB’s interest over time, market analyst Alex Kruger hypothesized the waning interest in the coin appeared to signal the coin has passed its peak in terms of price action.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Relevance of Bitcoin Halving

The Bitcoin halving is due to take place on May 12, 2020. It is the third halving that has occurred every 210,000 blocks that have been mined on the Bitcoin network. Every halving halves the number of Bitcoins that miners receive for their efforts. Bitcoin’s hash rate (the amount of power miners use to validate transactions on the blockchain) has – with some fluctuations along the way – been increasing over time. The higher the hash rate the more difficult it comes to calculate new blocks. This is a clear driving factor for an increase in Bitcoin's price. However, this may take some time for miners to acquire more sophisticated mining equipment.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

11 Defi Terms to Know Before You Buy Your First Crypto

Decentralized Finance (Defi) is an online banking ecosystem that eliminates intermediaries such as banks, investment managers and organizations. Using blockchain technology, Automated Market Makers (AMMs) and smart contracts, Defi has proved to be the cornerstone of 21st-century technology. Users from around the world can save, invest, borrow, lend- all while bypassing the friction caused by financial institutions and regulation. According to DefiPulse, the total value locked in (TVL) of Defi is $113 billion (15th November 2021)
MARKETS
CNBC

Here's why budgets don't work for a lot of people

If you're interested in personal finance, you've probably heard the tried-and-true advice that budgeting is essential to achieving financial independence. We're often told that if we don't diligently track our income, expenses and debt each month we won't ever get our finances in order. It's easy to understand why so...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hackernoon

The Introduction to Crypto Coins Staking

Staking involves locking up your digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, USDT to receive rewards. By ‘locking’ or putting away the cryptocurrencies, users can receive staking rewards. This article examines staking in the depot to provide an easy-to-understand answer to ‘what is staking’ What is crypto staking? And how can users learn how to stake coins to earn crypto? Staking is an alternative to crypto mining. The PoS mechanism allows users to generate a passive income only by holding coins as they earn crypto.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

